Billy Idol Cancels Shows Due To Illness

Cover art

(hennemusic) Billy Idol has cancelled a pair of upcoming performances as he continues to recover from recent sinus infection surgery. The rocker - who pulled out of a North American tour with Journey this spring due to the health issue - has alerted fans of his plans via social media.

"Due to my continued sinusitis infection, I'm disappointed to announce that I must cancel my appearance at both Shaky Knees in Atlanta on April 29 and at Hard Rock Live in Florida on May 1," explains Idol.

"When we confirmed these shows I was sure that I would have recovered in time to play, but unfortunately this infection has proven pesky and lingering, requiring some more time before I get back out on the stage." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Journey Recruit Toto To Replace Ill Billy Idol For American Tour

Randy Rhoads Honored With Unusual 'Crazy Train' Cover

Journey, Billy Idol, Toto Announced North American Tour 2021 In Review

Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison Add More Stars To Above Ground Benefit

News > Billy Idol