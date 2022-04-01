Billy Idol Cancels Shows Due To Illness

(hennemusic) Billy Idol has cancelled a pair of upcoming performances as he continues to recover from recent sinus infection surgery. The rocker - who pulled out of a North American tour with Journey this spring due to the health issue - has alerted fans of his plans via social media.
"Due to my continued sinusitis infection, I'm disappointed to announce that I must cancel my appearance at both Shaky Knees in Atlanta on April 29 and at Hard Rock Live in Florida on May 1," explains Idol.
"When we confirmed these shows I was sure that I would have recovered in time to play, but unfortunately this infection has proven pesky and lingering, requiring some more time before I get back out on the stage." Read more here.
Journey Recruit Toto To Replace Ill Billy Idol For American Tour
Randy Rhoads Honored With Unusual 'Crazy Train' Cover
Journey, Billy Idol, Toto Announced North American Tour 2021 In Review
Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison Add More Stars To Above Ground Benefit
Red Hot Chili Peppers These Are The Ways Video- Queen's Roger Taylor Dedicates OBE To Taylor Hawkins- Dead & Company- more
Foo Fighters Cancel All Shows Following Taylor Hawkins Death- Red Hot Chili Peppers To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
Elton John Announces Last North American Tour Dates Of His Career- Switchfoot And Collective Soul Launching Summer Tour- more
Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead At 50- Korn Tour Bus Hit By Gunfire- Aerosmith's Kramer Sitting Out Residency- Slash- more
Sites and Sounds: Spring Festivals
Root 66: Hank Williams- MacKenzie Grant- Dan Ashley- Jimmy Carter
Caught In The Act: Dirty Honey and Mammoth WVH's The Young Guns Tour In Chicago
Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Marshall Tucker Band
MorleyView ProgJect's Michael Sadler (Saga)