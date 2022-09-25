.

Billy Idol 'Running From The Ghost' With New Video

Bruce Henne | 09-25-2022

The Cage EP cover art

(hennemusic) Billy Idol has released a brand new music video for "Running From The Ghost", which is a track that comes from his newly-available EP, "The Cage."

Directed by Spencer Ramsey, the clip follows the set's title track as the second song from the project, which comes on the heels of Idol's 2021 EP, "The Roadside."

The rocker is once again joined on the 2022 set by his longtime collaborator, co-writer and guitarist Steve Stevens. Idol recently wrapped up a South American tour, which included an appearance at the Rock In Rio festival; he will begin a UK and European run with shows in Germany and Hungary this weekend.

