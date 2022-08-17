.

Billy Idol Shares 'The Cage' Video

Bruce Henne | 08-17-2022

Billy Idol The Cage cover art
The Cage cover art

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is streaming a video for the title track to his newly-announced EP, "The Cage." The EP will be available on CD, vinyl LP, and limited edition red vinyl LP.

Due September 23, the 4-song set follows the release of Idol's 2021 "The Roadside EP," which included the Top 15 hit "Bitter Taste" and received praise from fans and critics alike.

Idol is once again joined on the new project by his longtime collaborator, co-writer and guitarist Steve Stevens. Idol is currently playing a series of US concerts before heading to South America next month for more live dates.

Stream the "Cage" video here.

Billy Idol Shares 'The Cage' Video

