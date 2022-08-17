Billy Idol Shares 'The Cage' Video

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is streaming a video for the title track to his newly-announced EP, "The Cage." The EP will be available on CD, vinyl LP, and limited edition red vinyl LP.
Due September 23, the 4-song set follows the release of Idol's 2021 "The Roadside EP," which included the Top 15 hit "Bitter Taste" and received praise from fans and critics alike.
Idol is once again joined on the new project by his longtime collaborator, co-writer and guitarist Steve Stevens. Idol is currently playing a series of US concerts before heading to South America next month for more live dates.
Stream the "Cage" video here.
