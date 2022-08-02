.

Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup

Keavin Wiggins | 08-02-2022

Billy Joel Event poster
Event poster

Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton will be the headliners of the third annual ATLive Festival that will be taking over Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on November 11th and 12th.

Joel will be headlining the first night with a lineup that will also include performances from Lionel Richie and Sheryl Crow. Stapleton tops the bill on the second night that will feature Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakum and Katie Pruitt.

"We are proud to announce an incredible lineup of artists for ATLive," said Tim Zulawski, senior vice president and chief revenue officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment. "The ATLive concert series has quickly become a must-see event for Atlanta and the Southeast, delivering a world-class experience at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with some of the greatest artists of this generation."

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup

