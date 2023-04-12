Billy Idol Announces New Las Vegas Residency Dates

Residency poster

(hennemusic) Billy Idol has announced dates for a new Las Vegas residency. Following a series of fall 2022 appearances, the rocker will return to The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan for five nights this coming October.

Idol recently launched a spring North American tour after being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a January 6 ceremony that saw him joined by artist Shepard Fairey, Henry Rollins, and Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, among others.

Idol's most recent studio releases are a pair of EP's, including 2021's "The Roadside" and 2022's "The Cage."

Stream the "Cage" video and get ticket details for the Las Vegas residency here.

