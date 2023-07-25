Billy Idol Doing Twitch Livestream Performance And Q&A

(UMe) Rewind back in time with Billy Idol as he celebrates his landmark self-titled 1982 debut in a special Twitch livestream event on Wednesday, July 26 at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Idol will join his longtime collaborator and lead guitarist of over forty years, Steve Stevens, for a one-of-a-kind acoustic performance and Q&A session in Los Angeles.
Fans can tune in via 3point5, Universal Music Group's Twitch Channel, here. Produced by UMG's °1824 and 3point5 divisions, the event promises to delve into the iconic album's history and significance in the early '80s music scene with stripped-down songs, exclusive footage, and lively discussion with Matt Pinfield of MTV 120 Minutes fame.
Idol's performance comes just in time for the release of an expanded version of his self-titled album, due July 28 via Capitol/UMe. The reissue includes the original 10-track album, a 15-track live performance from The Roxy in 1982, and a 12+ minute Clubland Extended Remix of the classic song "White Wedding."
Over the past 46 years, Idol has become a mainstay of rock'n'roll. Launching his career as the frontman of Generation X, he later embarked on an ultra-successful trans-genre solo career that integrated punk's bold and simple lines with rock'n'roll decadence. Showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released The Roadside EP in 2021 and The Cage EP in 2022, earning praise from fans and critics alike. In January, Idol cemented his name among Hollywood legends with the first Walk of Fame Star of 2023.
Idol recently wrapped the first-ever Generation Sex tour in the UK and EU this summer. The punk supergroup, comprised of Idol and Tony James from Generation X and Steve Jones and Paul Cook from Sex Pistols performed at festivals and headline gigs around Europe, playing selections from each band's extensive catalog. Idol is now gearing up for his much-anticipated North American tour, which kicks off in Vancouver on Aug. 27. The tour will feature a career-spanning set featuring his iconic hits and latest releases and includes a debut performance at New York City's Kings Theatre, DC's The Anthem, and Boston's MGM Music Hall, as well as an appearance at Jazz Aspen Snowmass with the Foo Fighters.
