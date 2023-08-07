Billy Idol Streams White Wedding Clubland Extended Remix Video

Album art

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is streaming a video for the Clubland Extended Remix of his classic hit, "White Wedding", as featured on the recently-released expanded reissue of his self-titled 1982 album.

The previously-unreleased 12 minute version of the track is delivered as part of the new 2CD package, which also adds an entire unreleased concert from August 12, 1982 at The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA.

Upon its original release, Idol's debut record arrived following the success of the 1981 EP, "Don't Stop", a 4-track package that made an impact with his first solo single, "Dancing With Myself", and a cover of Tommy James and the Shondells' UK No. 1 hit "Mony Mony".

Idol will launch a North American tour in Vancouver, BC on August 27; the series will also include new Las Vegas residency dates at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in October.

Watch the extended "White Wedding" video here.

