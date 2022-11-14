.

Black Sabbath Iron Man Lager Coming Soon

11-13-2022

Black Sabbath

KnuckleBonz have announced that they will be releasing "The Black Sabbath Iron Man Lager" as part of their Beverage Series, and the first Black Sabbath beer to be released under a multi-year deal.

According to the announcement, "The label art is in the classic Sabbath purple with a graphic treatment of a classic band photo of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. This is from the Paranoid album era when things really began to change for the band with radio play of the single Paranoid."

Iron Man Lager, the first ever officially sanctioned Black Sabbath beer has traveled through time to save mankind from bland and flavorless beer. Produced by @knucklebonz in coordination with @blacksabbath and brewed by @decadentales. Available exclusively at Half Time!

They describe the beer with, "Brewed with filtered water, malted barley, hops, and yeast, Iron Man Lager is a rich, full-flavored lager beer brewed with premium barley malt that gives it a slightly sweet, well-balanced taste with a light hops character and crisp finish." Fans can preorder it here.

Related Stories


Black Sabbath Iron Man Lager Coming Soon

Black Sabbath Dio Era Classics Box Sets Get Euro Release

Metallica And Black Sabbath Members Perform At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Black Sabbath Legend Animated For Tony Iommi SG Special Launch

Ozzy Revisits Black Sabbath Connection In Patient Number 9 Miniseries

Black Sabbath Music and Merch

News > Black Sabbath

advertisement

Day In Rock

Bruce Springsteen To Perform Tonight Show Residency- Black Sabbath Iron Man Lager Coming Soon- Pierce The Veil- more

Hawkwind Cofounder Nik Turner Has Died- Duff McKagan Recalls Flying High Over Soundgarden- Peter Gabriel Tour- Whiskey Myers- more

Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert- Guns N’ Roses Stream Super Deluxe Edition Of Use Your Illusion Box Set- more

Dave Mustaine, Scott Stapp Lead Gibson's Rock To Remember Concert- New Found Glory Unplug For New Album- Cheap Trick- more

advertisement

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne

RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment

Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup

Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix

Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel

Latest News

Bruce Springsteen To Perform Tonight Show Residency

Black Sabbath Iron Man Lager Coming Soon

Pierce The Veil Share 'Emergency Contact' Video To Announce Album

Royal Thunder Return With New Song and Video 'The Knife'

Windwaker Share New Video As Liam Guinane Returns As Vocalist

Singled Out: Mono Sources' Ninth Path

Peter Gabriel Announce First Leg Of 2023 Tour

Whiskey Myers Announce 2023 Tour

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.