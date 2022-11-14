Black Sabbath Iron Man Lager Coming Soon

KnuckleBonz have announced that they will be releasing "The Black Sabbath Iron Man Lager" as part of their Beverage Series, and the first Black Sabbath beer to be released under a multi-year deal.

According to the announcement, "The label art is in the classic Sabbath purple with a graphic treatment of a classic band photo of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. This is from the Paranoid album era when things really began to change for the band with radio play of the single Paranoid."

Iron Man Lager, the first ever officially sanctioned Black Sabbath beer has traveled through time to save mankind from bland and flavorless beer. Produced by @knucklebonz in coordination with @blacksabbath and brewed by @decadentales. Available exclusively at Half Time!

They describe the beer with, "Brewed with filtered water, malted barley, hops, and yeast, Iron Man Lager is a rich, full-flavored lager beer brewed with premium barley malt that gives it a slightly sweet, well-balanced taste with a light hops character and crisp finish." Fans can preorder it here.

