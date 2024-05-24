Black Sabbath Release Double A Single and HD Animated Video

(Division PR) Black Sabbath fans will get the opportunity to preview two songs from the forthcoming ANNO DOMINI 1989-1995 set with the release of a new double A side digital single featuring the tracks 'Evil Eye' (from the 'Cross Purposes' album) and 'Get A Grip' (from 'Forbidden'). 'Get A Grip' is accompanied by an HD upgrade of the original animated video.

Sabbath's history with singers Ozzy Osbourne and Ronnie James Dio has been chronicled extensively through the years in multiple collections. Until now, no boxed set has focused on Black Sabbath's time with Tony Martin, the band's second-longest-serving singer.

BMG explores this prolific period from the godfathers of heavy metal in a new collection that brings four albums back into print after an extended absence. ANNO DOMINI 1989-1995 will be available from BMG on May 31 in 4-LP and 4-CD configurations. The set contains newly remastered versions of Headless Cross (1989), TYR (1990), and Cross Purposes (1994), plus a new version of Forbidden (1995) that guitarist Tony Iommi remixed specially for the collection.

Several albums make their vinyl debut in the LP version of ANNO DOMINI, while the CD version contains three exclusive bonus tracks: the B-side "Cloak & Dagger" and the Japan-only releases "What's The Use" and "Loser Gets It All." A booklet comes with the set featuring photos, artwork, and liner notes by Hugh Gilmour. The collection also contains a Headless Cross poster and a replica concert book from the "Headless Cross Tour."

ANNO DOMINI picks up Black Sabbath's story in 1989, two decades and multiple lineup changes into the band's groundbreaking career as metal originators. At the time, membership had solidified around founding member Tony Iommi, legendary drummer Cozy Powell (Jeff Beck, Rainbow, Whitesnake), singer Tony Martin, and longtime Black Sabbath collaborator and keyboardist Geoff Nicholls (Quartz, Bandy Legs).

Head to Tony Iommi's YouTube Channel to view a series of new interviews recorded at Iommi's home studio earlier this year. These revealing dialogues see both Iommi and Martin discuss and remember their era of working together for the first time in decades.

Related Stories

Ozzy Looks Back At Black Sabbath From His Perspective

Geezer Butler's 'INTO THE VOID: From Birth to Black Sabbath-And Beyond' Coming To Paperback

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler To Interviewed At Filling The Void Event

Black Sabbath Announce Tony Martin Era Box Set

News > Black Sabbath