Black Star Riders Have Finished Recording New Album

Another State Of Grace cover art

Ricky Warwick has revealed that Black Star Riders has finished recording their new album and the record is currently being mastered, with the goal of releasing it in January of next year.

Warwick shared the news during a new interview with Overdrive when asked about the follow-up to their 2019 album "Another State Of Grace".

He said, "The album is actually finished right now and is currently being mastered. There are fourteen new tracks on it and we worked with Jay Ruston [Producer] who did 'Another State...' here in L.A. and it's sounding great.

"Of course, this was the first BSR album without Uncle Scotty [Scott Gorham, Thin Lizzy] which was strange. He's been on the phone every now and again, checking in on things and I've sent him over the tracks to get his approval and whatnot. We definitely missed his presence in the studio, but I think we've adapted and brought everything down to a four-piece.

"I'm very excited about the albums and we're looking to release the first single this coming September. We've also signed a new deal with Earache Records and the album is expected to be released in January 2023 and we're gonna hit the ground running.

