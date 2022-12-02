Black Star Riders Premiere 'Riding Out The Storm' Video

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders are streaming a music video for "Riding Out The Storm", the latest single from their forthcoming album, "Wrong Side Of Paradise."
"'Riding Out The Storm' was filmed in downtown Los Angeles, and the first video to feature our newest member of the BSR family, Mr Sam Wood," says Ricky Warwick. "The video was directed by Tony Aguilera. I love the cinematography and different camera filters that Tony used during the shoot.
"I think it complements the essence of the song, which conveys reflections of mortality. Life must end eventually, but love doesn't. Please enjoy and we look forward to being able to reveal more from Wrong Side Of Paradise to you all soon!"
"Riding Out The Storm" follows "Better Than Saturday Night", "Pay Dirt", and a cover of the 1972 Osmonds hit, "Crazy Horses", as the latest preview to "Wrong Side Of Paradise", which will be released on January 20.
