Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Shared Hopeful Post-Cancer Treatment Message 2021 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 01-05-2022

Blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus landed a top 21 story from November 2021 after he took to social media on Thanksgiving (November 25th) to share his gratitude for his health following his cancer treatment.

Hoppus shared the news in late September that he was "cancer free". For Thanksgiving he shared a new Instagram post with a photo taken during his treatment that shows him in front of a toilet.

In the caption he wrote, "I have so much to be thankful for today. This photo is from June, halfway through chemo, no idea if it was working or not, relegated to the bathroom floor, retching.

"If I ever complain about something trivial or unimportant, please show me this photo to remind me of how bad things can be, and how truly blessed I am.

"I hope you all have an amazing day with friends and family. Happy
Thanksgiving."

News > Blink-182

