Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Revealed Cancer Battle 2021 In Review

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus was the subject of a top 21 story from June 2021 after he confirmed via social media that he was battling cancer and that he was in the middle of undergoing chemotherapy treatment for the illness.
He tweeted, "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.
"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all".
Fast forward to September and he shared the good news that was declared "cancer free". On September 29th, Mark shared good news about that treatment. He wrote, "Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.
"Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."
Blink-182's Shared Hopeful Post-Cancer Treatment Thanksgiving Message
