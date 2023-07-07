Blue October Stream New Single 'Down Here Waiting'

Down Here Waiting cover

(Kid Logic) Blue October is sharing "Down Here Waiting," the first single from Spinning the Truth Around Part 2, the next chapter in the band's three-part opus. The band will be touring the US this fall, following their big return to Europe. Frontman Justin Furstenfeld will also lead the immersive workshop Write Your Own Song August 14-18 in Big Indian, NY with a run of solo Open Book shows, including August 20 and 21 at City Winery in New York. Tickets are on sale now.



Recorded during Furstenfeld's creative streak at his own Up / Down Studios in San Marcos, TX, the Spinning the Truth Around series is "bringing back the transportive experience of the old-school album journey," writes Spin, and "marks a significant turning point in the band's decades-long canon."

The platinum-certified band-Justin Furstenfeld [vocals, guitar, songwriter], Jeremy Furstenfeld [drums], Ryan Delahoussaye [violin, mandolin, piano], Steve Schlitz [guitar], and Matt Noveskey [bass]-consistently evolves with an outlier perspective. Since 1998's The Answers, Blue October has been touring the world with a boundless approach, generating north of one billion total streams and charting 18 hits.

"We feel like we're at the height of our craft," says Furstenfeld, who found inspiration in R&B and hip-hop, namely J Dilla and Marvin Gaye. The album is the story of two people growing apart. "Even if you did love someone, it's okay if you both fall out of love. It's the story about a loving relationship that changed, when the world was falling apart. Nobody had a rule book. You don't have to end a relationship and hate each other. Life is so short. There is love out there."

