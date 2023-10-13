Blue October Release 'Spinning the Truth Around Part II'

(Kid Logic) Blue October has released their latest LP Spinning the Truth Around Part II, the next chapter in the band's three-part opus. Recorded during Furstenfeld's creative streak at his own Up / Down Studios in San Marcos, TX, the Spinning the Truth Around series is "bringing back the transportive experience of the old-school album journey," writes Spin, and "marks a significant turning point in the band's decades-long canon."

The platinum-certified band-Justin Furstenfeld [vocals, guitar, songwriter], Jeremy Furstenfeld [drums], Ryan Delahoussaye [violin, mandolin, piano], Steve Schlitz [guitar], and Matt Noveskey [bass]-consistently evolves with an outlier perspective. Since 1998's The Answers, Blue October has been touring the world with a boundless approach, generating north of one billion total streams and charting 19 hits, including "Down Here Waiting."

"We feel like we're at the height of our craft," says Furstenfeld, who found inspiration in R&B and hip-hop, namely J Dilla and Marvin Gaye. The album is the story of two people growing apart. "Even if you did love someone, it's okay if you both fall out of love. It's the story about a loving relationship that changed, when the world was falling apart. Nobody had a rule book. You don't have to end a relationship and hate each other. Life is so short. There is love out there."

Blue October Tour Dates

October 13 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore

October 14 Corpus Christie, TX Selena Auditorium

October 15 Beaumont, TX Jefferson Theatre

November 2 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena

November 4 Albuquerque, NM Revel

November 5 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

November 8 & 9 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

November 10 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

November 11 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

November 12 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

November 17 Tacoma, WA Temple Theatre

November 19 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane

November 21 Boise, ID Knitting Factory Boise

November 24 Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center

November 25 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

November 29 Waukee, IA Vibrant Music Hall

November 30 Gary, IN Hard Rock Live

December 1 La Vista, NE The Astro

December 2 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

December 6 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

December 8 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theater

December 9 San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port

December 12 Midland, TX Wagner Noel PAC

December 13 Lubbock, TX The Buddy Holly Hall

December 14 Wichita, KS Orpheum Theatre

December 15 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

December 16 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall

