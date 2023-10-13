Blue October Release 'Spinning the Truth Around Part II'

(Kid Logic) Blue October has released their latest LP Spinning the Truth Around Part II, the next chapter in the band's three-part opus. Recorded during Furstenfeld's creative streak at his own Up / Down Studios in San Marcos, TX, the Spinning the Truth Around series is "bringing back the transportive experience of the old-school album journey," writes Spin, and "marks a significant turning point in the band's decades-long canon."
The platinum-certified band-Justin Furstenfeld [vocals, guitar, songwriter], Jeremy Furstenfeld [drums], Ryan Delahoussaye [violin, mandolin, piano], Steve Schlitz [guitar], and Matt Noveskey [bass]-consistently evolves with an outlier perspective. Since 1998's The Answers, Blue October has been touring the world with a boundless approach, generating north of one billion total streams and charting 19 hits, including "Down Here Waiting."
"We feel like we're at the height of our craft," says Furstenfeld, who found inspiration in R&B and hip-hop, namely J Dilla and Marvin Gaye. The album is the story of two people growing apart. "Even if you did love someone, it's okay if you both fall out of love. It's the story about a loving relationship that changed, when the world was falling apart. Nobody had a rule book. You don't have to end a relationship and hate each other. Life is so short. There is love out there."
Blue October Tour Dates
October 13 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore
October 14 Corpus Christie, TX Selena Auditorium
October 15 Beaumont, TX Jefferson Theatre
November 2 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena
November 4 Albuquerque, NM Revel
November 5 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
November 8 & 9 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
November 10 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia
November 11 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
November 12 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
November 17 Tacoma, WA Temple Theatre
November 19 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane
November 21 Boise, ID Knitting Factory Boise
November 24 Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center
November 25 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
November 29 Waukee, IA Vibrant Music Hall
November 30 Gary, IN Hard Rock Live
December 1 La Vista, NE The Astro
December 2 Milwaukee, WI The Rave
December 6 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center
December 8 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theater
December 9 San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port
December 12 Midland, TX Wagner Noel PAC
December 13 Lubbock, TX The Buddy Holly Hall
December 14 Wichita, KS Orpheum Theatre
December 15 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
December 16 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall
