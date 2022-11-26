Blur's Dave Rowntree Shares Tape Measure Visualizer

Blur's Dave Rowntree has released a visualizer video for his latest single, "Tape Measure". The song comes from his forthcoming debut album, "Radio Songs", which will arrive on January 20, 2023.

He had this to say about the track, "Anxiety - an unpleasant emotion of inner turmoil and dread. We're fundamentally herd animals, whose main defensive tactic is running away and hiding.

"We've no sharp claws or teeth to fight with. So, we're over sensitized to danger. We see shapes in the shadows, faces in the fire. Disaster always lurks on the grey edges of our consciousness.

"On the upside, come the zombie apocalypse, we anxious people will already be in hiding, leaving all you smug normies to have your brains eaten." Watch the visualizer below:

