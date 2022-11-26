Blur's Dave Rowntree Shares Tape Measure Visualizer

Blur's Dave Rowntree has released a visualizer video for his latest single, "Tape Measure". The song comes from his forthcoming debut album, "Radio Songs", which will arrive on January 20, 2023.
He had this to say about the track, "Anxiety - an unpleasant emotion of inner turmoil and dread. We're fundamentally herd animals, whose main defensive tactic is running away and hiding.
"We've no sharp claws or teeth to fight with. So, we're over sensitized to danger. We see shapes in the shadows, faces in the fire. Disaster always lurks on the grey edges of our consciousness.
"On the upside, come the zombie apocalypse, we anxious people will already be in hiding, leaving all you smug normies to have your brains eaten." Watch the visualizer below:
Blur's Dave Rowntree Shares Devil's Island Video
Blur's Dave Rowntree Shares Devil's Island To Announce Solo Album
Blur's Dave Rowntree Goes Behind The Scenes Of London Bridge Video
Blur's Dave Rowntree Delivers Debut Solo Song 'London Bridge'
Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track- Tom Petty's New Album 'Live At The Fillmore 1997' Streaming- more
Pantera Add Reunion Tour Dates- Nita Strauss To Undergo Surgery- Five Finger Death Punch- Roger Daltrey Tributes Wilko Johnson- more
Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon's Lawsuit- Motley Crue Limited Edition Box Sets- Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show- more
Ozzy Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video- Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason
On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond
The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More
On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive
Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track
Tom Petty's New Album 'Live At The Fillmore 1997' Streaming
Ann And Nancy Wilson Of Heart Among 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Nominees
Bruce Springsteen's Late Night with Seth Meyers Appearance Goes Online
Thomas Rhett Hits Career Milestone With 'Half Of Me'
Blur's Dave Rowntree Shares Tape Measure Visualizer
Alberta Cross Return With 'Mercy'
Lordi Ink With Atomic Fire Records For New Album