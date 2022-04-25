Boston Manor Unleash 'Foxglove' Video

Boston Manor have released a music video for their first new song of the year, "Foxglove." The track comes from a cohesion of ideas and energy in the studio recording with Larry Hibbitt in Brixton, according to the announcement.

Frontman Henry Cox had this to say, "We're in a cool spot in our writing at the moment where we're all reaching for the same thing. We're able to get to the root of an idea quite quickly.

"This one is kinda woozy with a weird groove that you can dance to. It's about losing your grip on things and starting to feel the train coming off the tracks.

"The video was a lot of fun to shoot, it spanned several nights across the North West of England hanging out of a box truck with a camera strapped to me." Watch the video below:

