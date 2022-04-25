Boston Manor Unleash 'Foxglove' Video

Boston Manor have released a music video for their first new song of the year, "Foxglove." The track comes from a cohesion of ideas and energy in the studio recording with Larry Hibbitt in Brixton, according to the announcement.
Frontman Henry Cox had this to say, "We're in a cool spot in our writing at the moment where we're all reaching for the same thing. We're able to get to the root of an idea quite quickly.
"This one is kinda woozy with a weird groove that you can dance to. It's about losing your grip on things and starting to feel the train coming off the tracks.
"The video was a lot of fun to shoot, it spanned several nights across the North West of England hanging out of a box truck with a camera strapped to me." Watch the video below:
Nine Inch Nails Reveal Support Bands for Spring Tour- Iron Maiden- Linkin Park Have No Future Plans- Jason Newsted Plans Album- more
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Gets Animated For 'High Plains Drifter' Video- Rolling Stones 'Don't Stop' Performance- KISS- more
Kurt Cobain Guitar From Nirvana's Teen Spirit Video Headed To Auction- Jack White Rocks Late Night TV- Korn- Mastodon- more
Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For 30th Anniversary- Def Leppard Share 'Take What You Want'- more
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts
Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix
Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End