Bowl For Ronnie James Dio Event Announced

Event poster

(Adrenaline) The 2022 installment of the Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, is set to return on Thursday, November 17, 2022 after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, to be held at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California, will once again be hosted by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's Volume channel.

The Bowl For Ronnie will feature a celebrity bowling tournament and a raffle drawing for prizes and memorabilia. The 2019 event sold out in advance and raised more than $50,000 for the cancer charity, which is now in its 13th year of raising awareness and much-needed funding for cancer research.

The evening of fun, food, and, of course, bowling with rockers and celebrities competing for trophies kicks off at 6:30 PM with open bowling and a VIP pre-party for lane sponsors, celebrities and their guests. Previous BOWL FOR RONNIE events have brought together entertainers and artists such as Steven Adler (Guns N' Roses, Adler's Appetite), Jack Black & Kyle Gass (Tenacious D), Phil Buckman (Fuel, Petty Cash), Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath), Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses), Fred Coury (Cinderella), Art Cruz (Lamb of God), Phil Demmel (Violence, Machine Head), Marc Ferrari (Keel, Cold Sweat), David "Rock" Feinstein (Elf, The Rods), Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), Terry Ilous (XYZ, Great White), Richie Kotzen (Winery Dogs), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (Ozzy Osbourne), Richie Sambora, Brett Scallions (Fuel), Brian Tichy (Whitesnake), Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning) and comedy stars including Bill Burr, Jeff Ross and Whitney Cummings.

Also joining the festivities in 2019 was the #1 bowler in the world-Professional Bowling Association world champion Jason Belmonte, who bowled a ceremonial strike to open the celebrity competition and show the crowd "how it's done. That year's celebrity competition was the scene of fierce competition, ending with both of 2018's top teams--captained by Eddie Trunk and Marc Ferrari respectively--defeated by a team led by Phil Buckman. This year's celebrity bowlers will be announced shortly.

100% of the net proceeds from the BOWL FOR RONNIE will go to the Dio Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org). Individual tickets and lane sponsorships are now on sale, and participants are encouraged to gather friends, family and co-workers for the ultimate bowling team. The Pinz Bowling Center is located at 12655 Ventura Blvd in Studio City, California.



Tickets are now on sale here.

