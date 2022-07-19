.

Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young To Lead Cowboy Luau

07-19-2022

Brantley Gilbert Event poster
Event poster

(2911) Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young will headline Cowboy Luau, a two-day country music festival that will be taking place at Poconos Parks on Friday, September 16th and Saturday, September 17th, 2022.

The full line-up of entertainment will run from 1 P.M. to 11 P.M. daily on three stages: the Main Stage-the Amphitheater at Poconos Park; an outdoor festival stage; and a Party Bar Dance Tent.

Additional acts include Pennsylvania's own Warren Zeiders, as well as Ryan Griffin, Dylan Schneider, Austin Meade, Kassi Ashton, Rick Monroe & the Hitmen, Aydamn, and Jake's Rockin' Country Band, with more talent to be announced in the coming weeks.

Cowboy Luau will also feature hula and line dancing, dance instruction every hour on the hour, a corn hole tournament (with the daily winner receiving a backstage photo with Brantley Gilbert or Brett Young), DJ dance parties, and even an opportunity to win a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Cowboy Luau will also include locally sourced artisan food options, chef-driven cocktails, and, of course, cold beer curated by Event Hospitality Solutions. Additionally, the festival will feature delicious food and beverage options from local restaurants and chefs, including local establishments The Morning Brew, Juby's Smoothies, and more.

Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young To Lead Cowboy Luau

