.

Bret Michaels Goes 'Back In The Day' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | Published January 18, 2023

Bret Michaels Goes 'Back In The Day' With New Video
Single art

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has premiered a music video for his brand new solo single, "Back In The Day", which he calls a road trip anthem and a throwback to the early MTV era.

Bret shared, "'Back In The Day' is truly a modern day throwback to a feel-good road trip anthem. The video reflects the feel of early MTV videos with green screen, pop-up captions and never-before-seen photos and original Hi-8 images of my youth.

"It is a song that truly reflects on great times and pays homage to the radio stations and DJs that cranked up the music while bringing us great songs that have withstood the test of time, songs that all my friends and I would sing along to then and now.

"Music is a universal language meant to unite us, not divide us, and that is exactly what this song is about. It's also a hell of a lot of fun to sing along to, as is the video to watch as it weaves a story of my life and the music that rocked it!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Bret Michaels Goes 'Back In The Day' With New Video

Bret Michaels Announces Throw Back Single 'Back In The Day'

Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized Ahead Of Stadium Tour Stop (2022 In Review)

Bret Michaels Reveals Poison's Best Decision

Bret Michaels Reveals Parti Gras Tour Details

News > Bret Michaels

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Poison Stars Going To Rock Camp- Mastodon and Gojira North America Tour- Slash- Clutch- more

Gene and Paul On The End Of KISS- Judas Priest Featured In Rock Hall Inductee Insights Video Series- Tempt Cover Queen Classic- more

Metallica's James Hetfield Warns Fans About Imposters- Classic Rock Hit Leads List Of The Top 25 Travel Songs

Metallica Too Busy For Big 4 Before 2025- Dave Grohl Comic- Sammy Hagar Follows Gut Not Money- Rolling Stones Classic Gets Country Makeover- more

advertisement
Reviews

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre

Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland

Latest News

Bret Michaels Goes 'Back In The Day' With New Video

Shinedown Share 'Dead Don't Die' Video

Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine Documentary Coming To TV

Society 1 Premiere 'The Fight Within' Video

Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Poison Stars Going To Rock Camp

Mastodon and Gojira Plot North America Tour

Gibson Releases The Collection: Slash Standard Edition

Clutch Announce No Stars Above North American Tour