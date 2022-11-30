Bret Michaels Plans Solo Tour With Mystery Guests, Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship

Poison frontman Bret Michaels revealed in a new interview that he will be launching his Pari-Gras solo tour next summer that will feature special mystery guests and support from Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship.
According to Bret, the 12-date trek will feature some mystery guests. He shared during an appearance on the Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk show on SiriusXM.
He said, "We have special mystery guests. Every single night there'll be someone on that stage. I can't tell you exactly who it is, but if you've ever looked at everyone who's been on stage - I've had everyone from Jimmy Page to Jimmy Buffett to Paul Stanley - you don't know who it's gonna be, but we're gonna bring someone out and they're just gonna come out at the end of the night and we're gonna do their song.
"This is a true giveback. I don't want to say throwback, 'cause we're living in the here and now, but it's a throwback to a great time and a giveback to the fans. Everyone's gonna leave there going - hopefully they'll remember it, and if you remember it, it was awesome. So if you do remember it the next day after a good time, it's an amazing, amazing concert."
So far, the tour is set to have 12 dates, but Michaels expressed an interest in possibly adding more. "I would love to add more. So, what happens is there's a lot of independent promoters in there that I wanna respect. It just won't be exactly this version. So in different cities, I custom created it for those cities and those shows and it's gonna be unbelievable.
"I've got some country artists on one. I've had some big country artists out with us that all of a sudden come out and we're doing one of their songs. They're doing 'Nothin But A Good Time' or 'Unbroken' or a solo song, but no matter what... Knowing me, you know what I mean. I wanna be the quintessential host. I want people to feel welcomed."
Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized Ahead Of Stadium Tour Stop
Poison's Bret Michaels Shares His Biggest Regrets
Poison's Bret Michaels Explains Missing 80s Cruise
Poison Frontman Bret Michaels To Have Cancer Procedure
Def Leppard And Motley Crue Announce Two U.S. Concerts- Taproot To Reunite At Blue Ridge Rock Festival- Crobot Robbed- more
Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic- Metallica Surprise Release New Song and Announce Album and World Tour- more
Neal Schon Suggests Journey Reunite With Gregg Rolie- Pantera's Rex Brown Pumped For Reunion Shows- Type O Negative- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track- Tom Petty's New Album 'Live At The Fillmore 1997' Streaming- more
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason
On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond
The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More
Bret Michaels Plans Solo Tour With Mystery Guests, Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship
Black Star Riders Announce New Guitarist
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share Video from CMT Crossroads Special
Tom Petty Unplugged 'American Girl' Video Goes Online
Cult Of Luna and Russian Circles Teaming Up For Spring Tour
Def Leppard And Motley Crue Announce Two U.S. Concerts
Taproot To Reunite At Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Crobot Crowdsource Campaign Launched After Van Stolen