Bret Michaels Reveals Parti Gras Tour Details

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has officially announced his 2023 Parti Gras Tour that will be feature support from guests Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship with special appearances from Steve Augeri (former lead singer of Journey) and Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), plus a nightly surprise guest to rock your world.
Michaels revealed the plans for the tour last week during an interview on SiriusXM and explained the mystery guests aspect of the trek, "We have special mystery guests. Every single night there'll be someone on that stage.
"I can't tell you exactly who it is, but if you've ever looked at everyone who's been on stage - I've had everyone from Jimmy Page to Jimmy Buffett to Paul Stanley - you don't know who it's gonna be, but we're gonna bring someone out and they're just gonna come out at the end of the night and we're gonna do their song.
The short tour will be kicking off on July 13th at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI and will wrap up on August 6th in Charlotte, NC at the PNC Music Pavilion.
Bret had this to say, "I created Parti-Gras as a sincere and grateful thank you to the fans, friends, and family who have rocked with me over the years.
"I promise to deliver positive energy, live, raw, real music, and all the bands will deliver sing-a-long hit after hit songs. Your voice will be hoarse after an epic, big, fun stage show."
Rick Franks, Global Touring Live Nation, added, "After seeing Bret bring the party in every market of The Stadium Tour, this past year, we are looking forward to more of his 'nothing, but a good vibe, high-energy performing' on The Parti-Gras Tour next summer."
Parti Gras 2023 Tour Dates:
Thu Jul 13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Jul 15 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sun Jul 16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Jul 21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Sat Jul 22 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sun Jul 23 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Fri Jul 28 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 29 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Fri Aug 04 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Sat Aug 05 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 06 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Bret Michaels Plans Solo Tour With Mystery Guests, Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship
Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized Ahead Of Stadium Tour Stop
Poison's Bret Michaels Shares His Biggest Regrets
Poison's Bret Michaels Explains Missing 80s Cruise
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Illness Forces Another Cancelation- Bret Michaels Reveals Parti Gras Tour Details- more
Axl Rose Addresses Mic Throwing Incident- Dolly Parton Covering Stones, Skynyrd, Prince On Her Rock Album- more
Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion- Guns N' Roses Fan Allegedly Injured By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose- more
Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023- Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance- Motorhead Expand 'Bad Magic'- more
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Illness Forces Another Cancelation
Bret Michaels Reveals Parti Gras Tour Details
Crobot Postpone Holiday Tour Due To Theft
Jackson Browne In The Studio For Running On Empty's 45th Anniversary
Slash Explained Izzy Not Being Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion - 2022 In Review
Wolfgang Revealed His Favorite Van Halen Albums - 2022 In Review
Avenged Sevenfold Very Influenced By Kanye West - 2022 In Review
Carrie Underwood Made Surprise Appearance In Cobra Kai - 2022 In Review