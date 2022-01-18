Bring Me The Horizon Postpone Headlining Tour

Tour poster

Bring Me The Horizon have announced that they have been forced to pushback their European headlining tour a full year due to the current pandemic conditions.

The trek was originally set to launch next month, but has now been postponed to February of 2023 and will feature support from A Day To Remember, Lorna Shore, and Poorstacy, according to the updated tour poster.

The original tour was also set to include Lorna Shore, but they are not included on the poster that was tweeted by Bring Me The Horizon with the postponement announcement.

They had this to say, "Unfortunately due to the ongoing covid situation across Europe, Our February EU headline tour needs to be postponed. We want to bring you the full show with no holding back - the true post human experience - but we need to do it safely.

"updates on lyon and budapest will be coming soon." See the announced rescheduled dates below:

02/02 Hannover, Germany- Swiss Life Hall

03/02 Berlin, Germany- Max-Schemling-Halle

04/02 Frankfurt, Germany- Messehalle

06/02 Gliwice, Poland- Arena Gliwice

07/02 Prague, Czech Republic- Sportovni Hala V Holesovicich

09/02 Vienna, Austria- Stadthalle

10/02 Munich, Germany- Zenith

11/02 Milan, Italy- Mediolanium Forum

13/02 Toulouse, France- Zenith

15/02 Lisbon, Portugal- Sala Tejo

18/02 Madrid, Spain- Palacio Vistalegre

19/02 Barcelona, Spain- Sant Jordi Club

21/02 Basel, Switzerland- St. Jakobshalle

22/02 Stuttgart, Germany- Schleyer-Halle

24/02 Amsterdam, Holland- Ziggo Dome

25/02 Hamburg, Germany- Barclaycard Arena

26/02 Dusseldorf, Germany- Mitsubishi Electric Halle

28/02 Antwerp, Belgium- Lotto Arena

Related Stories

Bring Me The Horizon Announce Special Whisky A Go Go Show

Bring Me The Horizon 'DiE4u' With New Single And Video

Bring Me The Horizon Treating Fans To New EP For Halloween

Bring Me The Horizon Release New Single and Video 'Obey'

News > Bring Me The Horizon