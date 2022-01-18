Bring Me The Horizon Postpone Headlining Tour

Bring Me The Horizon have announced that they have been forced to pushback their European headlining tour a full year due to the current pandemic conditions.
The trek was originally set to launch next month, but has now been postponed to February of 2023 and will feature support from A Day To Remember, Lorna Shore, and Poorstacy, according to the updated tour poster.
The original tour was also set to include Lorna Shore, but they are not included on the poster that was tweeted by Bring Me The Horizon with the postponement announcement.
They had this to say, "Unfortunately due to the ongoing covid situation across Europe, Our February EU headline tour needs to be postponed. We want to bring you the full show with no holding back - the true post human experience - but we need to do it safely.
"updates on lyon and budapest will be coming soon." See the announced rescheduled dates below:
02/02 Hannover, Germany- Swiss Life Hall
03/02 Berlin, Germany- Max-Schemling-Halle
04/02 Frankfurt, Germany- Messehalle
06/02 Gliwice, Poland- Arena Gliwice
07/02 Prague, Czech Republic- Sportovni Hala V Holesovicich
09/02 Vienna, Austria- Stadthalle
10/02 Munich, Germany- Zenith
11/02 Milan, Italy- Mediolanium Forum
13/02 Toulouse, France- Zenith
15/02 Lisbon, Portugal- Sala Tejo
18/02 Madrid, Spain- Palacio Vistalegre
19/02 Barcelona, Spain- Sant Jordi Club
21/02 Basel, Switzerland- St. Jakobshalle
22/02 Stuttgart, Germany- Schleyer-Halle
24/02 Amsterdam, Holland- Ziggo Dome
25/02 Hamburg, Germany- Barclaycard Arena
26/02 Dusseldorf, Germany- Mitsubishi Electric Halle
28/02 Antwerp, Belgium- Lotto Arena
