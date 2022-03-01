Brooks & Dunn Announce Reboot 2022 Tour

Tour poster

Brooks & Dunn have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for their Reboot 2022 Tour that will visit arenas across the U.S., including stopes in cities that have not played in over a decade or more.

The trek is set to kick off on May 5th and will feature varied support from an impressive list of acts including Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi and more (see date listings below for markets).

Kix Brooks had this to say, "Last year we fired up the buses and 'let it roll' again. Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to...damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We'll meet you there!"



Ronnie Dunn added, "It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you've never been to...yet. Don't be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y'all just enjoy yourselves and we'll worry about that later."

Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, March 4th at 10am local time. See the dates below:





Reboot 2022 Tour Dates:

5/5/22 Evansville, IN - w/ Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth5/6/22 Grand Rapids, MI - w/ Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth5/12/22 Brandon, MS - w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade5/13/22 Huntsville, AL - w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade5/14/22 Knoxville, TN - w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade5/20/22 Wichita, KS - w/ Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean5/21/22 Tulsa, OK - w/ Riley Green, Jackson Dean5/22/22 Springfield, MO - w/ Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean6/3/22 Estero, FL - w/ Gabby Barrett, King Calaway6/4/22 Jacksonville, FL - w/ Gabby Barrett, King Calaway6/9/22 Lafayette, LA - w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael6/10/22 Bossier City, LA - w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael6/11/22 San Antonio, TX - w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael6/16/22 Savannah, GA - w/ Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden6/17/22 Greenville, SC - w/ Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden6/18/22 Nashville, TN - w/ TBD, Tyler Braden*6/23/22 Charleston, WV - w/ TBD, Tenille Townes6/24/22 Toledo, OH - w/ TBD, Tenille Townes6/25/22 Detroit, MI - w/ TBD, Tenille Townes*On Sale date is March 18

Related Stories

Brooks & Dunn Returning To The Road With Reboot Tour

News > Brooks Dunn