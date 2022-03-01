Brooks & Dunn Announce Reboot 2022 Tour

Brooks & Dunn have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for their Reboot 2022 Tour that will visit arenas across the U.S., including stopes in cities that have not played in over a decade or more.
The trek is set to kick off on May 5th and will feature varied support from an impressive list of acts including Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi and more (see date listings below for markets).
Kix Brooks had this to say, "Last year we fired up the buses and 'let it roll' again. Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to...damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We'll meet you there!"
Ronnie Dunn added, "It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you've never been to...yet. Don't be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y'all just enjoy yourselves and we'll worry about that later."
Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, March 4th at 10am local time. See the dates below:
Brooks & Dunn Returning To The Road With Reboot Tour
Eddie Vedder Jams Tom Petty Classics With Heartbreakers Star- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share 'Searching For My Love' Video- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Ready To Get Back In The Studio- Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop- Robert Plant- more
Tool Releasing Deluxe Vinyl Edition of Fear Inoculum- Scorpions Stream New Album 'Rock Believer'- Brian May- more
Metallica Announce US Stadium Concerts- Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour- Dave Grohl- more
Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss
Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ
Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago