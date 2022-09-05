Brooks & Dunn Reboot With First Arena Tour In Over A Decade

(The GreenRoom) Brooks & Dunn returned to arenas for the first time in over a decade, kicking off their REBOOT 2022 TOUR last weekend. Beginning in Evansville, IN on 5/5, and stopping in Grand Rapids, MI on 5/6 the duo's signature harmonies and dynamic stage chemistry was on full display.
From start to encore, Brooks & Dunn had the packed crowds singing along to their beloved hits including "Brand New Man," "Neon Moon," "My Maria" and many more.
Continuing this weekend, the nationwide tour will see the duo hit some cities and venues for the first time in over a decade, and some in over 20 years. Brooks & Dunn has curated a stacked lineup across the run with openers including Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi, Scotty McCreery and more.
Reboot 2022 Tour Dates:
5/12 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater - w/ Walker Hayes and Morgan Wade
5/13 - Huntsville, AL - Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center - w/ Walker Hayes and Morgan Wade
5/14 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena - w/ Walker Hayes and Morgan Wade
5/20 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena - w/ Jordan Davis and Jackson Dean
5/21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center - w/ Riley Green and Jackson Dean
5/22 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena - w/ Jordan Davis and Jackson Dean
6/3 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena - w/ Gabby Barrett and King Calaway
6/4 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - w/ Gabby Barrett and King Calaway
6/9 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME - w/ Jordan Davis and Dillon Carmichael
6/10 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena - w/ Jordan Davis and Dillon Carmichael
6/11 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center - w/ Jordan Davis and Dillon Carmichael
6/16 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena - w/ Jordan Davis and Tyler Braden
6/17 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - w/ Jordan Davis and Tyler Braden
6/18 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena - w/ Darius Rucker and Tyler Braden
6/23 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum - w/ Scotty McCreery and Tenille Townes
6/24 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center - w/ Tenille Townes
6/25 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre - w/ Scotty McCreery and Tenille Townes
