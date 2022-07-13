Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announce US Tour

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen has announced dates for a 2023 arena US Tour with the E Street Band. The trek will begin February 1 in Tampa, FL, with shows wrapping up in Newark, NJ on April 14.
The series will kick off the band's 2023 International Tour with 31 performances across the US before heading to Europe; the shows will mark their first tour dates since February 2017 and their first in North America since September 2016.
Tickets for the 2023 US shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first on-sale beginning Wednesday, July 20 at 10am local time .
European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased across the continent, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand.
At the conclusion of their European run - which is scheduled for April through July 2023 - Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August.
