Bruce Springsteen Expands 2023 Tour Plans

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen has expanded his 2023 European tour with the E Street Band with the addition of four new concert dates to the recently-announced schedule.

"More shows have been added in Dublin, Oslo, Gothenburg & Paris," says Springsteen. "Tickets in The Netherlands, Denmark, France, Germany & Austria go on sale this week!

"Tickets to the 2023 Tour are flying and we can't wait to see the 500,000+ of you who have snagged them already!," he adds. "160,000+ in Sweden! 112,000+ in Ireland! 90,000+ in Norway & Italy!"

The group will return to the road next February with a string of to-be-announced US arena dates, followed by European stadium shows that will kick off on April 28 in Barcelona, Spain and a second North American tour leg starting in August; Springsteen will also announce shows in the UK and Belgium soon.

See the updated European tour schedule here.

