Bruce Springsteen Performs At New York School Benefit

Video still

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen performed at the 7th Annual John Henry's Friends Benefit concert in New York City on December 13th and some fan filmed footage has been shared online.

Organized and hosted by Steve Earle at The Town Hall, Springsteen delivered a four-song set backed by Earle's band, the Dukes, that included "Darkness On The Edge Of Town", "The Promised Land", "Glory Days" and "Pink Cadillac."

The event - which saw performances from Earle & The Dukes, Rosanne Cash, The Mastersons, Willie Nile and Matt Savage - closed with Springsteen joining everyone for a finale of the Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young classic, "Teach Your Children."

The annual show raised funds for The Keswell School, a New York education facility whose mission is "to ensure that children on the autism spectrum experience school as joyous and enriching." Watch the fan filmed footage here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested And Charged For DWI 2021 In Review

Bruce Springsteen Streams The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts Album

Bruce Springsteen Shares 1979 'Badlands' Live Video

Bruce Springsteen Unplugs For Classic Song On The Late Show

News > Bruce Springsteen