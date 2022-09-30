Bruce Springsteen Shares Song From Soul Covers Album

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is sharing a version of the 1965 Frank Wilson single, "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)", as the first preview to a new collection of soul covers entitled "Only The Strong Survive."

Due November 11, the project features fifteen soul music greats as the rocker celebrates gems from the legendary catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax and many more.

Produced by Ron Aniello and recorded at Thrill Hill Recording in New Jersey, Springsteen's 21st studio album will also feature guest vocals by Sam Moore, as well as contributions from The E Street Horns, full string arrangements by Rob Mathes, and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins and Fonzi Thornton.

"I wanted to make an album where I just sang," says Springsteen. "And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies? I've taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, and Scott Walker, among many others. I've tried to do justice to them all-and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music.

"My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it."

