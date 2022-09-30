.

Bruce Springsteen Shares Song From Soul Covers Album

Bruce Henne | 09-29-2022

Bruce Springsteen Only The Strong Survive cover art
Only The Strong Survive cover art

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is sharing a version of the 1965 Frank Wilson single, "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)", as the first preview to a new collection of soul covers entitled "Only The Strong Survive."

Due November 11, the project features fifteen soul music greats as the rocker celebrates gems from the legendary catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax and many more.

Produced by Ron Aniello and recorded at Thrill Hill Recording in New Jersey, Springsteen's 21st studio album will also feature guest vocals by Sam Moore, as well as contributions from The E Street Horns, full string arrangements by Rob Mathes, and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins and Fonzi Thornton.

"I wanted to make an album where I just sang," says Springsteen. "And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies? I've taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, and Scott Walker, among many others. I've tried to do justice to them all-and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music.

"My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it."

Watch video of Bruce announcing the album and stream the lead single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Bruce Springsteen Shares Song From Soul Covers Album

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announce US Tour

Bruce Springsteen's Live Concert Archives Now Streaming

Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam Premieres Lead AXS TV July 4th Weekend

Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen Music and Merch

News > Bruce Springsteen

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Muse and Evanescence North American Tour- Iron Maiden Expand The Number Of The Beast- Bruce Springsteen- more

Rush Stars Reunite- Wolfgang Van Halen- Pink Floyd- Paramore- Corey Taylor- Godsmack- Judas Priest- more

Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back Trailer Released- Black Sabbath Legend Animated For Tony Iommi SG Special Launch- Motley Crue- more

advertisement
Reviews

The Pixies - Doggerel

Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots

Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix

Live: The Killers Rock Chicago

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

Latest News

Muse and Evanescence Teaming Up For North American Tour

Iron Maiden Expand The Number Of The Beast For 40th Anniversary Reissue

Bruce Springsteen Shares Song From Soul Covers Album

Motley Crue Share Remastered Dr. Feelgood Video

Metallica's James Hetfield Teams for M81 Blackened Cigars

Alan Jackson To Receive CMT Artist Of A Lifetime Award

Metallica And Black Sabbath Members Perform At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Pink Joins Nancy Wilson For Heart Classic At Taylor Hawkins Tribute