Buddy Rich's 'Birdland' Getting Special Limited Edition Reissue

(Glass Onyon) Lightyear Entertainment and Lobitos Creek Ranch, in association with Scabeba Entertainment and the Buddy Rich Estate, have announced the release of a special limited-edition version of the best-selling live album "Birdland" featuring Buddy Rich and his Killer Force Band at the peak of their performing years.

The new release will be a 180-gram audiophile translucent red vinyl collector's edition. It will be released July 21 through Virgin/Universal Music Group and will temporarily replace the original black vinyl version, which has sold out after multiple re-pressings.

The "Birdland" album was seen in the Academy Award winning film "Whiplash," in the hands of the young star Miles Teller, who played an extraordinary drummer who idolizes Buddy Rich. Cathy Rich, CEO of Scabeba Entertainment and Buddy's daughter, was a consultant on the "Whiplash" film. She is currently on tour with her Buddy Rich Big Band Machine, featuring drummer Gregg Potter.

The original black vinyl version of "Birdland" was released in 2015.

