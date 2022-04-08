Bullet For My Valentine Reveal New Single 'Omen' And Expand Album

Omen single art

Bullet For My Valentine have released a lyric video for their new single "Omen". The song is one of four new tracks that are included on the forthcoming deluxe edition of their self-titled album.

The newly expanded edition of "Bullet For My Valentine" is set to hit stores on July 8th and also includes the Japanese bonus track "Stitches", in addition to the original album songs and four new tracks.

Following the CD and digital releases of "Bullet For My Valentine" deluxe edition, a vinyl pressing will launch on November 11th. Watch the "Omen" lyric video below:

