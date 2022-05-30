Bullet For My Valentine Reveal 'Stitches' Visualizer

Cover art

Bullet For My Valentine have shared a visualizer for their new single, "Stitches." The track was previously only available as bonus track on the Japanese release of their self-titled album.

The song is one of four new tracks that will be included on the forthcoming deluxe edition of their self-titled album, that is set to be released on July 8th.

Following the CD and digital releases of "Bullet For My Valentine" deluxe edition, a vinyl pressing will launch on November 11th. Watch the "Stitches" visualizer video below:

Related Stories

Bullet For My Valentine Reveal New Single 'Omen' And Expand Album

Bullet For My Valentine Offshoot Kill The Lights Share New Song

Kill The Lights Deliver New Single 'Voices'

Bullet For My Valentine Offshoot Kill the Lights Share 'Chasing Shadows'

News > Bullet For My Valentine