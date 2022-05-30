.

Bullet For My Valentine Reveal 'Stitches' Visualizer

Keavin Wiggins | 05-30-2022

Cover art

Bullet For My Valentine have shared a visualizer for their new single, "Stitches." The track was previously only available as bonus track on the Japanese release of their self-titled album.

The song is one of four new tracks that will be included on the forthcoming deluxe edition of their self-titled album, that is set to be released on July 8th.

Following the CD and digital releases of "Bullet For My Valentine" deluxe edition, a vinyl pressing will launch on November 11th. Watch the "Stitches" visualizer video below:

