Bullet For My Valentine Reveal 'Stitches' Visualizer

Bullet For My Valentine have shared a visualizer for their new single, "Stitches." The track was previously only available as bonus track on the Japanese release of their self-titled album.
The song is one of four new tracks that will be included on the forthcoming deluxe edition of their self-titled album, that is set to be released on July 8th.
Following the CD and digital releases of "Bullet For My Valentine" deluxe edition, a vinyl pressing will launch on November 11th. Watch the "Stitches" visualizer video below:
Bullet For My Valentine Reveal New Single 'Omen' And Expand Album
Bullet For My Valentine Offshoot Kill The Lights Share New Song
Kill The Lights Deliver New Single 'Voices'
Bullet For My Valentine Offshoot Kill the Lights Share 'Chasing Shadows'
News > Bullet For My Valentine
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite- The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment- Springsteen- more
Guns N' Roses Story of Their Songs TV Special Coming- Soundgarden Nirvana Supergroup Share Rhythm Of The Ride Video- more
Def Leppard Stream New Album 'Diamond Star Halos'- Iron Maiden Introduce Samurai Eddie At 2022 Tour Launch- Kenny Chesney- more
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Performance Of Gimme Shelter- Def Leppard 'Fire It Up' With New Video- more
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Michael Schenker Group (MSG) - Universal
Caught In The Act: Simple Plan and Sum 41 Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: Concert Season Heats Up In AZ
Root 66: Dale Watson, Graeme James, The Waymores, Brock Davis
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite At Creatures Fest
The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment
Bruce Springsteen Expands 2023 Tour Plans
Metallica Perform Death Magnetic Rarity In Brazil
Jimi Hendrix To Receive Rare Historical Honor
Falling In Reverse Premiere 'Voices In My Head' Video
Robert Plant Revisits 'Please Read The Letter' On Digging Deep
David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust 50th Anniversary Celebrated With Two Reissues