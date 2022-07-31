Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'

Bullet For My Valentine are streaming their brand new single, "No More Tears To Cry" which comes from the forthcoming deluxe version of their self-titled album that will be released on August 5th.
The band had this to say, "We're super happy to announce our new single 'No More Tears to Cry' is out. The song is a dark but colorful story about dealing with mental health struggles. Musically, the track is very different from the other tracks on the album and has a lot of surprises on there, including slide guitar..."
The extended deluxe edition of the "Bullet For My Valentine" album will include four brand new tracks, along with the song "Stitches," that previously only available as a Japanese exclusive. The vinyl version of the deluxe album will be released on November 11th.
Stream "No More Tears To Cry" and see the tracklisting below:
"Parasite"
"Knives"
"My Reverie"
"No Happy Ever After"
"Can't Escape The Waves"
"Bastards"
"Rainbow Veins"
"Shatter"
"Paralysed"
"Death By a Thousand Cuts "
"Omen"
"Stitches"
"No More Tears"
"Step Out From the Inside"
"This Means War"
