Burning Witches Unleash 'World On Fire' Video

(Napalm Records) Swiss heavy metal outfit Burning Witches sets the "World On Fire" with the video for their diabolical third single taken from their upcoming fifth studio album, The Dark Tower, out this Friday via Napalm Records! "World On Fire" gets the listener's pulse pumping immediately due to the rising tension of flashy guitar work, before melodic six-string solos unite with unbeatable guitar onslaughts and sophisticated drum attacks - underlining conjuring vocal lines that call out for an evening zombie dance!
The chart-cracking five-piece has had an exemplary seven-year career - topped by their most famous song, "Hexenhammer" (2 million clicks on YouTube). Aside from their first American tour with The Iron Maidens in 2022, they have also supported Grave Digger and excited fans with their explosive performance at the world-famous Wacken Open Air festival. Currently, the witches are preparing for their album release shows in May - watch out!
Burning Witches on their single, "World On Fire": "We are starting the release-week with a roar: The new single 'World On Fire' features relentless double-bass power, massive guitars and catchy melodies - this is a typical up-tempo WITCHES banger that defines this new record really well! This forceful anthem will be for sure an epic live banger, that you can find in the set-list very soon. We hope you dig it!"
