Bury Tomorrow Share 'Abandon Us' Video And Announce Album

British rockers Bury Tomorrow have shared a music video for their new single "Abandon Us" to help announce the release of their seventh album, "The Seventh Sun", which will arrive on March 31st, 2023.

Frontman Dani Winter-Bates had this to say, "We are beyond excited to share the new era of Bury Tomorrow with you all. Album seven and still driving forward.

"'Abandon Us' is the perfect way to showcase our intent with this next phase, visceral and heavy, this one is for those that have stuck by us and those just find out about Bury Tomorrow. Enjoy and anticipate." Watch the video below:

