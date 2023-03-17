.

Bury Tomorrow Share 'Begin Again' Video

03-17-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bury Tomorrow Cover art
Cover art

(Atom Splitter) Bury Tomorrow have released the video for "Begin Again," another taste of their forthcoming seventh album, the aptly titled The Seventh Sun, released March 31, 2023 on Music For Nations.

The band reprised their relationship with Modern Error's (remixed DEATH last year) Zak Pinchin to produce a stunning visualizer. Guitarist Kristan Dawson says the track is "representative of the change we have all faced in the past few years.

"It represents an element of renewal and appreciation of where we have been as a band and where we are yet to go. Musically, it serves as a contrast to the heaviness we have presented in the first three singles, but packs a punch in a more positive way."

Bury Tomorrow will embark on a Spring 2023 headline tour of North America. All dates are below along with the video:

BURY TOMORROW ON TOUR:
WITH HOLLOW FRONT, AFTERLIFE, + SIAMESE:
5/2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex
5/3 - Tempe, AZ -The Marquee
5/5 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
5/6 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
5/7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock
5/9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
5/10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
5/11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
5/12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex
5/13 - Chicago, IL - Park West
5/14 - Detroit, MI - El Club
5/16 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
5/17 - Montreal, QC -Fairmount Theatre
5/19 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs
5/20 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

Related Stories
Bury Tomorrow Share 'Begin Again' Video

Bury Tomorrow Recruit Loz Taylor For 'Heretic'

Bury Tomorrow Continue 'Abandon Us' Video Story With 'Boltcutter'

Miss May I Drop Off Tour With Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red

Bury Tomorrow Share 'Abandon Us' Video And Announce Album

More Bury Tomorrow News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard's Rick Allen Injured In Alleged Assault- David Lee Roth Revisits Retirement Status On The Roth Show- more

Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles III- Maneskin World Tour- Louder Than Life Lineup- - Axl Rose Rocks With Carrie Underwood- more

Guns N' Roses, Tool, AX7 and Korn Lead Aftershock Lineup- Avenged Sevenfold Nobody Video- Metallica- Puscifer- more

advertisement
Reviews

The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher

Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago

Party Favors For St Patrick's Day

Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023

Latest News

Matchbox Twenty Share First New Song In Over A Decade

All Time Low Livestreaming 'Tell Me I'm Alive' Release Show Tonight

Holy Roller Baby Cover Edwyn Collins' 'A Girl Like You'

The War and Treaty Talk Lover's Game With Dave Cobb On Apple Music

Jeff Larson Shares Song-By-Song For Tim Hardin Tribute EP

The Chemical Brothers Share New Single 'No Reason'

Marcus Mumford and Maren Morris Reimagine 'Look At Us Now Honeycomb'

The Flaming Lips Release 'Fight Test' and 'Ego Tripping At The Gates Of Hell' on Limited Edition Vinyl