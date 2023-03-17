Bury Tomorrow Share 'Begin Again' Video

(Atom Splitter) Bury Tomorrow have released the video for "Begin Again," another taste of their forthcoming seventh album, the aptly titled The Seventh Sun, released March 31, 2023 on Music For Nations.
The band reprised their relationship with Modern Error's (remixed DEATH last year) Zak Pinchin to produce a stunning visualizer. Guitarist Kristan Dawson says the track is "representative of the change we have all faced in the past few years.
"It represents an element of renewal and appreciation of where we have been as a band and where we are yet to go. Musically, it serves as a contrast to the heaviness we have presented in the first three singles, but packs a punch in a more positive way."
Bury Tomorrow will embark on a Spring 2023 headline tour of North America. All dates are below along with the video:
BURY TOMORROW ON TOUR:
WITH HOLLOW FRONT, AFTERLIFE, + SIAMESE:
5/2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex
5/3 - Tempe, AZ -The Marquee
5/5 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
5/6 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
5/7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock
5/9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
5/10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
5/11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
5/12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex
5/13 - Chicago, IL - Park West
5/14 - Detroit, MI - El Club
5/16 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
5/17 - Montreal, QC -Fairmount Theatre
5/19 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs
5/20 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
