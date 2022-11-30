.

Bury Tomorrow Continue 'Abandon Us' Video Story With 'Boltcutter'

November 30, 2022

Bury Tomorrow Boltcutter single art
Boltcutter single art

Bury Tomorrow have shared the video for new single "Boltcutter," another taste of their forthcoming seventh album, "The Seventh Sun", which will be released on March 31 via Music For Nations.

Lead guitarist Kristan Dawson says, "From the second we put the finishing touches to 'Boltcutter,' we knew it had to be a single. Whilst it is a fundamental Bury Tomorrow track, being both loud and heavy, it also emphasises the new era of our band.

"Specifically, it highlights influences we haven't necessarily channeled through Bury Tomorrow before, and it's a pleasure to continue to expand the possibilities of our music.

"It began its existence through Tom crafting the foundations of the track with an ambient and electronic soundscape, before the rest of the band provided their usual expertise."

The video saw the band reunite with director Matt Sears, who directed its prequel, "Abandon Us," in the guise of a horror-inspired, two-part short film, according to the announcement.

Dawson said of the clip, "Continuing the visual narrative with video director Matt Sears was an absolute joy, and thanks to his knowledge of horror and unique filmmaking skills, 'Boltcutter' delivers the perfect sequel to 'Abandon Us.' It's another video with a visceral and confronting nature, and we feel it perfectly represents the song and its themes." Watch the video below:

News > Bury Tomorrow

