Bush To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Bruce Henne | 11-15-2022

Bush Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Bush will perform on the Tuesday, November 15 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The band will be on hand to promote their recently-released album, "The Art of Survival."

Bush recorded the project earlier this year with producer Erik Ron (Panic! At The Disco, Godsmack) after the pair worked on "Flowers On A Grave" and the title track for the group's previous album, 2020's "The Kingdom."

The group introduced their ninth studio album with the lead single, "More Than Machines"; watch the video for the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

News > Bush

