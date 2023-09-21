Bush Stream New Single 'Nowhere To Go But Everywhere'

(hennemusic) Bush is streaming its new single, "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere", from the band's newly-announced collection "Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023."

Due November 10, the package delivers classic tracks and hits - including "Glycerine", "Machinehead", "Everything Zen" and "Comedown", among others - from the group's nine studio albums, as well as "Mouth" (The Stingray Mix) from the 1997 remix album "Deconstructed" and a cover of The Beatles' "Come Together" that originally saw a very limited release in 2012.

Bush has sold more than 24 million records and passed more than one billion streams as they get set to begin a fourth decade of music; the band's latest release is 2022's "The Art Of Survival."

"I'm really grateful that I get the chance to make music after all of this time," says Gavin Rossdale. "The privilege is not lost on me. I'm still in the octagon, and I think that's healthy because I'm good at fighting."

Bush are supporting the greatest hits set with a newly-announced North American tour that will begin in Orlando, FL on November 14.

Tickets go on sale this week; get more details and stream "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere" here.

