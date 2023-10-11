Bush Share 'Nowhere To Go But Everywhere' Video

(hennemusic) Bush is streaming a video for its new single, "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere", from the band's newly-announced collection "Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023."
Directed by Jesse Davey, the clip is for the song's exploration of mourning youth, while questioning the lengths people go to avoid aging. "While anyone can identify with clinging to the past which the song addresses, the extremes we've seen some people go to for external youth is unnerving," says Gavin Rossdale. "It is a drag watching your own face age - and yet, as David Bowie said, 'The thing about aging is you become the person you should have been all along.' Genius. And feels true."
Due November 10, the hits package presents material from the group's nine studio albums, as well as "Mouth" (The Stingray Mix) from the 1997 remix album "Deconstructed" and a cover of The Beatles' "Come Together" that originally saw a very limited release in 2012.
Bush are supporting the greatest hits set with a North American tour that will begin in Orlando, FL on November 14. Stream the "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere" video here.
