Bush Announce Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour

(hennemusic) Bush will celebrate its 30th anniversary with an extensive North American headline tour. Bush - Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour will kick off on July 26 in Bend, OR and feature special guests Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox, while additional guests will be announced.

The series follows the 2023 package "Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023", which delivers classic tracks and hits - including "Glycerine", "Machinehead", "Everything Zen" and "Comedown", among others - from the group's nine studio albums, as well as "Mouth" (The Stingray Mix) from the 1997 remix album "Deconstructed" and a cover of The Beatles' "Come Together" that originally saw a very limited release in 2012.

Bush has sold more than 24 million records and passed more than one billion streams as they get set to begin a fourth decade of music; the band's latest release is 2022's "The Art Of Survival."

