Carrie Underwood Gearing Up For More Las Vegas Residency Dates

Residency promo

Carrie Underwood is gearing up for the next round of dates for her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at the Resorts World Theatre following the six sold-out shows back in December.

The new dates are set to launch on March 23rd, followed by shows on March 25th, 26th, 30th, April 1st and 2nd, and concluding with the final round on May 11th, 13th, 14th, 18th, 20th and 21st.

Underwood opened the new 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre - the largest and tallest stage in Las Vegas, with shows in December with a show that uses special effects, pyrotechnics and state-of-the-art visual and audio technology, with Underwood joined onstage by her band, dancers, aerialists and a special virtual orchestra.

As part of her ongoing partnership, $1 from each ticket sold for REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency is donated to Make-A-Wish Foundation of America. Check out a highlights video for the residency below:

