Cave In Celebrate New Album With 'Blinded By A Blaze' Video

Cover art

Boston rockers Cave In have released a music video for their new single "Blinded By A Blaze" to celebrate the release of their first new studio album in over a decade.

The new record, "Heavy Pendulum", also marks the iconic group's debut release with Relapse Records. The new video featuring album artwork by Richey Beckett combined with live footage by Frank Huang from 3 sold out shows at Saint Vitus Bar/Brooklyn NY in 2021.

Guitarist/Vocalist Stephen Brodsky had this to say, "I had the idea for 'Blinded By A Blaze' during the Final Transmission days, but it really came to life for Heavy Pendulum.

"There were 5 or 6 songs in the initial batch of demos that I sent to the band at the beginning of the writing process, but 'Blinded' was the one that created a call to action - it's basically what sold JR, Adam Nate on writing a new Cave In album.

"Lyrically, it's a sonic photograph of a strange magical moment that I had while driving along the Pacific Coast Highway during the golden hour, and the feeling of looking back on it years later - something everyone should try to experience at least once in their lifetime." Watch the video below:

