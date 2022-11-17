.

Chase Rice Announces 'I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell' Album

Michael Angulia | 11-17-2022

Chase Rice Album art
Album art

Chase Rice has announced that he will be releasing his brand new studio album, entitled "I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell", on February 10th, 2023.

The album will feature 13 tracks including the recent singles "Key West & Colorado" and "Way Down Yonder," as well as a reimagined album version of "If I Were Rock & Roll," the project honors his late father, Daniel Rice, with its cover art.

"My dad was one of those good guys you read about - tough, hardworking, always helping other people out," Rice notes of the man gracing the album cover. "I try to live my life in a way that would make him proud. I haven't always measured up to that, but I get closer to that man I want to be and the man he'd be proud of every single day.

"Making this album was a big step towards that musically, too," he continues. "Not only is it the most vulnerable I've ever been, it's also something he'd enjoy listening to and is full of stories I wish I could tell him. I've always wanted to honor him by using this photo as an album cover, and I know this project is the one that deserves that. I can't wait for y'all to hear it."

Related Stories


Chase Rice Announces 'I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell' Album

Chase Rice Shares Western Themed 'Way Down Yonder' Video

Chase Rice Shares 'Key West & Colorado' Video

Chase Rice Delivers 'Key West & Colorado'

Chase Rice To Deliver 'Key West & Colorado' This Friday

Chase Rice Music and Merch

News > Chase Rice

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Receiving Four Grammy Nominations- Biohazard's Original Lineup Reunites For 35th Anniversary- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Mammoth WVH Bonus Track- Ozzy Osbourne Scores Four Grammy Nominations- more

Foreigner Announce Farewell Tour- The Doors Unreleased Song- Metallica- August Burns Red- Panic! At The Disco- AFI- more

Kurt Cobain Guitar Sells For $486,400 - Bruce Springsteen To Perform Tonight Show Residency- Black Sabbath- Pierce The Veil- more

advertisement
Reviews

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne

RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment

Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup

Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix

Latest News

Nickelback 'Ready For The World To Hate Us Again'

Bush Rock 'More Than Machines' On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Duran Duran To Do Global Stream Of Docu-Concert A Hollywood High

Chase Rice Announces 'I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell' Album

The Church Announce Concept Album The Hypnogogue

Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live In '76 Coming To CD and Vinyl

Black Veil Brides Premiere Devil Video

Jared James Nichols Releasing New Album In January