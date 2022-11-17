Chase Rice Announces 'I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell' Album

Chase Rice has announced that he will be releasing his brand new studio album, entitled "I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell", on February 10th, 2023.
The album will feature 13 tracks including the recent singles "Key West & Colorado" and "Way Down Yonder," as well as a reimagined album version of "If I Were Rock & Roll," the project honors his late father, Daniel Rice, with its cover art.
"My dad was one of those good guys you read about - tough, hardworking, always helping other people out," Rice notes of the man gracing the album cover. "I try to live my life in a way that would make him proud. I haven't always measured up to that, but I get closer to that man I want to be and the man he'd be proud of every single day.
"Making this album was a big step towards that musically, too," he continues. "Not only is it the most vulnerable I've ever been, it's also something he'd enjoy listening to and is full of stories I wish I could tell him. I've always wanted to honor him by using this photo as an album cover, and I know this project is the one that deserves that. I can't wait for y'all to hear it."
