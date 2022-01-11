Cheap Trick Rock Baltimore Ravens NFL Game

Social media capture

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick were on hand to perform at the Baltimore Ravens NFL home game at the city's M&T Bank Stadium on January 9th and footage of the performance has been shared online.

The Ravens were hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers during the final weekend of regular season play as the league prepares to begin playoff rounds this week.

"Getting ready for halftime in Baltimore", posted the band on social media prior to their appearance. According to setlist.fm, Cheap Trick performed three songs from the Bud Light Touchdown Club during halftime with a lineup that saw Robin Zander, Rick Neilsen and Tom Petersson joined by the singer's son, Robin Taylor Zander, on drums in place of longtime touring member Daxx Neilsen.

Cheap Trick will launch a Les Vegas residency at The Strat Hotel Casino & SkyPod next month. Watch some fan filmed footage of their performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Cheap Trick Going Vegas With New Residency

Rick Nielsen Of Cheap Trick Gives Guitar Collection Tour

Cheap Trick Perform As Tom Recovers From Open Heart Surgery

Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson Recovering From Open Heart Surgery

News > Cheap Trick