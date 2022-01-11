Cheap Trick Rock Baltimore Ravens NFL Game

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick were on hand to perform at the Baltimore Ravens NFL home game at the city's M&T Bank Stadium on January 9th and footage of the performance has been shared online.
The Ravens were hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers during the final weekend of regular season play as the league prepares to begin playoff rounds this week.
"Getting ready for halftime in Baltimore", posted the band on social media prior to their appearance. According to setlist.fm, Cheap Trick performed three songs from the Bud Light Touchdown Club during halftime with a lineup that saw Robin Zander, Rick Neilsen and Tom Petersson joined by the singer's son, Robin Taylor Zander, on drums in place of longtime touring member Daxx Neilsen.
Cheap Trick will launch a Les Vegas residency at The Strat Hotel Casino & SkyPod next month. Watch some fan filmed footage of their performance here.
Cheap Trick Going Vegas With New Residency
Rick Nielsen Of Cheap Trick Gives Guitar Collection Tour
Cheap Trick Perform As Tom Recovers From Open Heart Surgery
Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson Recovering From Open Heart Surgery
Megadeth And Lamb Of God Metal Tour Of The Year- Budgie's Burke Shelley Dead At 71- Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Couldn't Meet Eye To Eye With Izzy For Reunion- Trivium and Testament Frontman Team Up- Skillet- more
KISS New Off The Soundboard Release- David Bowie Lost Album Streaming- Dead & Company Cancel Playing In The Sand- Bon Jovi Tour- more
New Guns N' Roses Music Coming Says Slash- Eddie Van Halen's Last Words Revealed- Beatles IMAX- Eagles Add Tour Dates- more
Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show
Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)