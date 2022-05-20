Chicago Releases First New Music in 8 Years If This Is Goodbye

(fcc) Music legends Chicago have released their first new music in over 8 years in the form of their brand new single "If This Is Goodbye". The track comes ahead of their summer coheadlining tour with Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson.

FCC shared the following additional details about the special coheadlining trek: On the heels of this new music release, Chicago will begin their Summer 2022 tour.

Chicago's songwriters Robert Lamm and James Pankow, as well as Brian Wilson, have all been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame making the summer set list full of iconic songs.

The tour will kick off on June 7 at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, AZ making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Tampa, Cincinnati and more before wrapping up in Clarkston, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre on July 26. Watch the lyric video below:

