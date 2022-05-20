Chicago Releases First New Music in 8 Years If This Is Goodbye

(fcc) Music legends Chicago have released their first new music in over 8 years in the form of their brand new single "If This Is Goodbye". The track comes ahead of their summer coheadlining tour with Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson.
FCC shared the following additional details about the special coheadlining trek: On the heels of this new music release, Chicago will begin their Summer 2022 tour.
Chicago's songwriters Robert Lamm and James Pankow, as well as Brian Wilson, have all been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame making the summer set list full of iconic songs.
The tour will kick off on June 7 at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, AZ making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Tampa, Cincinnati and more before wrapping up in Clarkston, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre on July 26. Watch the lyric video below:
Singled Out: The Bishop's Daredevil Stunt Club's Hold You Up
Singled Out: Chains Over Razors' Behind These Eyes
Singled Out: Kerosene Stars' Purpose Of A Friend
Jimi Hendrix Estate Streams 1968 Chicago Concert
Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert- Def Leppard Fire It Up- Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation- more
Pearl Jam Cancel Shows After Member Catches Covid- Whitesnake Look Back At 'Here I Go Again'- Riot Fest Full Album Sets- more
Arcade Fire Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Jerry Lee Lewis Leads Country Music Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022- more
Journey 'Let It Rain' With New Single- Ghost and Mastodon North American Tour-Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach Tour- more
Live: Bruce Cockburn In Phoenix
On The Record: Electric Light Orchestra Audiophile Edition
Caught In The Act: Winger and Bullet Boys Live In Illinois
Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert
Def Leppard Fire It Up With New Single
Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation Share Faded Out Video
Dio's Holy Diver Remixed and Expanded For Ronnie's 80th Birthday
ZZ Top Release Raw Tube Snake Bobbie Video
Chicago Releases First New Music in 8 Years If This Is Goodbye
Metallica Rock Sad But True In Brazil
Singled Out: Valerian Sun's The Burnout