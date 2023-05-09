Chicago Celebrating 56th Consecutive Year Of Touring

Photo courtesy full coverage communications

(fcc) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy Award-winning band Chicago will celebrate their 56th consecutive year of touring this year on the road, where the 10-piece has been since the world returned from the pandemic. The legendary and astoundingly enduring band is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. With unparalleled longevity, the band has never missed a year.



After an incredible 38 albums Chicago's uniquely timely and timeless music unites multiple generations of fans. The now 10-man band is touring for the duration of 2023 and continues to sell out venues night after night. After 56 years, the founding members Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane and James Pankow continue to drive the band into new territory - while staying true to the hits (so many hits) their fans come again and again to see. They released their 38th studio album Born For This Moment last year, as well as The Last Band On Stage, a documentary film about the never-not-touring band's experience during the pandemic (and onstage the night the world shut down).



The iconic band's accolades and honors include two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, Founding Artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, The Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in their honor and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of US cities. Record sales for Chicago top the 100,000,000 mark and include 21 Top 10 singles, 5 consecutive Number One albums, 11 Number One singles and 5 Gold singles. An incredible 25 of their 38 albums have been certified platinum. The original three band members are Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals and James Pankow on trombone. The band line-up also includes Wally Reyes, Jr. on drums, Tony Obrohta on guitar, Loren Gold on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Brett Simons on bass and Ramon "Ray" Yslas on percussion.



Chicago is currently on tour in North America and will be performing through the end of the year. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit: www.chicagotheband.com.



2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

9-May-23 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

10-May-23 - La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center

12-May-23 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater

13-May-23 - Coralville, IA - Xtream Arena

16-May-23 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre

17-May-23 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

19-May-23 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center

20-May-23 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino

21-May-23 - Moorehead, MN - Bluestem Center for the Arts - Bluestem Amphitheater

23-May-23 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

25-May-23 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium - Iowa State Center

26-May-23 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theater

27-May-23 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

16-Jun-23 - Evansville, IN - The Old National Events Plaza

17-Jun-23 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts Center

18-Jun-23 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival

20-Jun-23 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

21-Jun-23 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

23-Jun-23 - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre at Westbury

24-Jun-23 - Farmingville, NY - Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill

25-Jun-23 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey

27-Jun-23 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

29-Jun-23 - Stamford, CT - The Palace Theatre Stamford

30-Jun-23 - Springfield, MA - MGM Springfield

1-Jul-23 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

6-Jul-23 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

7-Jul-23 - Traverse City, MI - National Cherry Festival

8-Jul-23 - Bay Harbor, MI - Great Lakes Center for the Arts

10-Aug-23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

11-Aug-23 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

12-Aug-23 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

15-Aug-23 - Tucson, AZ - Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

16-Aug-23 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center

18-Aug-23 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

19-Aug-23 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

20-Aug-23 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Pacific Amphitheatre

22-Aug-23 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

23-Aug-23 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

25-Aug-23 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

26-Aug-23 - Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley

29-Aug-23 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

30-Aug-23 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

1-Sep-23 - Puyallup, WA - Washington State Fair Events Center

2-Sep-23 - Toppenish, WA - Legends Casino Event Center

3-Sep-23 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

14-Sep-23 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino - Margaritaville

15-Sep-23 - Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino

16-Sep-23 - Fort Worth, TX - Will Rogers Memorial Center

19-Sep-23 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

20-Sep-23 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

22-Sep-23 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

23-Sep-23 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

25-Sep-23 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

26-Sep-23 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

28-Sep-23 - Durham, NC - DPAC

29-Sep-23 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

30-Sep-23 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

3-Oct-23 - Daytona Beach, FL - Peabody Auditorium

4-Oct-23 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

6-Oct-23 - Tallahassee, FL - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

7-Oct-23 - Clearwater, FL - The Sound

11-Nov-23 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

