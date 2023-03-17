CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK Programming Announced

(CMT) CMT today announced a slew of star-studded specials slated for the second-annual CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK, taking place Monday, March 27th - Sunday, April 2nd. The stacked week of original programming includes the debut of a brand-new series "CMT Defining," in celebration of the 10th anniversary of "CMT Next Women of Country," featuring 2x CMT MUSIC AWARDS nominee CARLY PEARCE, plus two all-new "CMT Storytellers" spotlighting CMT MUSIC AWARDS co-host KANE BROWN and multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter DIERKS BENTLEY. Following the stellar week of music, the CMT MUSIC AWARDS returns to CMT following its inaugural broadcast on CBS with the "CMT Music Awards Extended Cut," featuring 30 extra minutes of bonus content and never-before-seen performances on Thursday, April 6 at 8p/7c.

CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK programming includes:

"CMT MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEE SPECIAL" - Monday, March 27 at 10p/9c

CMT'S Cody Alan and Carissa Culiner host "CMT Music Awards Nominee Special" - a half-hour celebration featuring the star-packed list of CMT MUSIC AWARDS nominees. Superstar nominees LAINEY WILSON and CODY JOHNSON reflect on their nominated videos, along with BLAKE SHELTON and CMT MUSIC AWARDS co-hosts, KANE BROWN and KELSEA BALLERINI! Plus, tune in for a special performance from CHAPEL HART featuring ZZ Top's BILLY GIBBONS!



Production Credits: CMT's Quinn Brown serves as Executive Producer. Ray Sells, Nicole Melton, Jennifer DeVault, Dan Clark and Terry Bumgarner serve as Supervising Producers. Erin Mercer is Production Manager. Heather Graffagnino is Executive in Charge of Production. Leslie Fram is Executive in Charge of Talent. Donna Duncan is Talent Producer.

"CMT STORYTELLERS: KANE BROWN" - Tuesday, March 28 at 10p/9c

"CMT Storytellers" gives fans a front row seat with behind-the-scenes access to their favorite artists and music. This 1-hour special showcases multi-platinum entertainer and 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS co-host KANE BROWN as he performs and shares never-before-heard stories about how his iconic hits came to be. Filmed in front of an intimate audience at the iconic Grand Ole Opry's Studio A, Brown takes fans on a musical journey through performances spanning his robust career, spotlighting popular hits including "Like I Love Country Music," "Short Skirt Weather" and "What Ifs" in addition to captivating performances of "For My Daughter" and "Cold Spot," among others.

Production Credits: Executive produced by CMT's Margaret Comeaux, Switched On Entertainment's John Hamlin and Ladypants Productions' Patrizia DiMaria. Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino serve as Executives in Charge of Production. Leslie Fram is Executive in Charge of Talent; Shanna Strassberg is Talent Producer. Lauren Quinn is Director.

"CMT STORYTELLERS: DIERKS BENTLEY" - Wednesday, March 29 at 10p/9c

Multi-platform selling singer-songwriter DIERKS BENTLEY headlines the next installment of the famed music series "CMT Storytellers." Performing a number of his classic hits including "I Hold On," "Drunk on a Plane" and "What Was I Thinkin'" alongside songs from his latest critically-acclaimed album, "Gravel & Gold," the intimate night filmed in downtown Nashville gives fans an insider's look into Bentley's chart-topping career and evolution as an artist.

Production Credits: Executive produced by CMT's Margaret Comeaux, Switched On Entertainment's John Hamlin and Ladypants Productions' Patrizia DiMaria. Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino serve as Executives in Charge of Production. Leslie Fram is Executive in Charge of Talent; Shanna Strassberg is Talent Producer. David Diomedi is Director.

"CMT DEFINING: CARLY PEARCE" - Thursday, March 30 at 10p/9c

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of "CMT Next Women of Country," "CMT Defining" marks an all-new series of specials that will highlight a featured female artist who walks with filmmakers through their personal and professional past, present and future with a goal of defining who they are as an artist. Through interviews and cinematic performances, the artist opens up about the moments that have defined their music and laid the groundwork for their career. Reigning ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year and "CMT Next Women of Country" alumni CARLY PEARCE kicks off the series, sharing with fans a one-of-a-kind look back at her career and the milestones that shaped it, from her arrival in Nashville over a decade ago, to her rise to stardom and latest critically-acclaimed album, "29: Written In Stone."

Production Credits: Executive produced by CMT's Margaret Comeaux, Big Machine Label Group's Scott Borchetta and TackleBox Films' Shaun Silva. Produced by Christen Pinkston. Shaun Silva is Director.

"CMT MUSIC AWARDS RED CARPET" LIVE Sunday, April 2 at 7p/6c

In the hour leading up to the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS on CBS, hosts Cody Alan, Carissa Culiner and Marley Sherwood welcome a steady stream of country music superstars as they arrive at country music's only entirely fan-voted awards show! Country stars MIDLAND and JON PARDI are set to kick up the energy on the CMT red carpet with a live performance of their nominated song, "Longneck Way To Go" and more.

Production Credits: Taillight TV's Tom Forrest and CMT's Quinn Brown serve as Executive Producers with CMT's Hot20 Countdown production team. Michael Dempsey serves as Director. Heather Graffagnino is Executive in Charge of Production. Donna Duncan is Talent Producer.

"2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS" - LIVE Sunday, April 2nd at 8p/7c

The 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS will air Sunday, April 2nd (8:00-11:00 PM LIVE ET/delayed PT) LIVE from Austin, Texas' Moody Center for the first time ever. Paramount's signature country music tentpole will air on CBS Television Networks and stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Hosted by KELSEA BALLERINI and KANE BROWN, country music's only entirely fan-voted award show will celebrate music's biggest stars, bringing its one-of-a-kind energy to fans across the globe.

Production Credits: Executive Produced by Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched On Entertainment), Leslie Fram (CMT) and Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment); Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production; Shanna Strassberg and Taryn Hurd are talent producers.

"CMT MUSIC AWARDS EXTENDED CUT" - Thursday, April 6 at 8p/7c

Following its original premiere on CBS, Nashville's biggest party returns to CMT for a special extended cut including 30 extra minutes of bonus content and never-before-seen performances. Full lineup of additional performances to be announced at a later date.

Production Credits: Executive Produced by Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched On Entertainment), Leslie Fram (CMT) and Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment); Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production; Shanna Strassberg and Taryn Hurd are talent producers.

