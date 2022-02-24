Coheed and Cambria Get Animated For The Liars Club

Coheed and Cambria have released an animated video for their brand new single, "The Liars Club", and they have announced a North American headline tour.

Vocalist / guitarist Claudio Sanchez had this to say about the track, "When the truth is such a mess, who doesn't want to live out a different reality? Who doesn't want to embrace a lie?"

Fans will be able to catch the band on their first major headline tour in five years this summer. The A Window of The Waking Mind Tour will be kicking off on July 12th and will feature support from Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica. See the dates and watch the new video below:

Jul 12 - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park - Miami, FL

Jul 13 - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

Jul 15 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

Jul 16 - Whitewater Amphitheater - New Braunfels, TX

Jul 17 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

Jul 19 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA

Jul 23 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Jul 24 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC

Jul 26 - The Anthem - Washington, DC

Jul 27 - The Liacouras Center - Philadelphia, PA

Jul 29 - Agganis Arena - Boston, MA

Jul 30 - Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NY

Aug 1 - Stage AE Outdoors - Pittsburgh, PA

Aug 2 - Crofoot Festival Grounds - Pontiac, MI

Aug 3 - RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

Aug 5 - Armory - Minneapolis, MN

Aug 6 - SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, IL

Aug 7 - Saint Louis Music Park - St Louis, MO

Aug 9 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

Aug 10 - The Lot at The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

Aug 12 - Shrine LA Outdoors - Los Angeles, CA

Aug 13 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA

Aug 14 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

Aug 16 - Marymoor Park - Seattle, WA

Aug 17 - Edgefield - Troutdale, OR

