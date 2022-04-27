Coheed and Cambria Unplug For 'The Liars Club'

Album art

(Elektra) Coheed and Cambria have shared an acoustic version of their new Top 25 single "The Liars Club," which is available today on all streaming platforms.

Peeling back the layers on the anthemic track, Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez reimagines "The Liars Club" with sweeping acoustics as he suspends disbelief and immerses listeners into a new reality.



For reference, in the band's forthcoming new album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, The Liars Club is a crime syndicate run by a mob boss called Candelaria. The Club's leadership achieves their endless endurance by draining the essence from youthful blood. Youth which they've lured to their doorstop via Inaugura, a raucous party aboard Candelaria's floating city called The Cotillion.



As to why the acoustic touch, Claudio remarked, "It's fun for me to try and reimagine songs I've written... 'The Liars Club' felt like the perfect candidate for the treatment."



"The Liars Club" is featured on the band's forthcoming album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, which will now be released worldwide on June 24th due to ongoing global vinyl delays.



Coheed and Cambria commented on the new release date explaining, "Due to the ongoing issues with vinyl manufacturing, Covid shutdowns in China and supply-chain disruptions, we have pushed the release date for Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind to June 24th. We did everything we could to make the May date happen, but it's beyond our control and we are excited you'll have vinyl and the beautiful box set available on release date. We couldn't be prouder of this new album, and we hope you will feel it was worth the wait. We will drop another song in the meantime to carry you through. Thank you for your neverending support."



Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind was produced by the band's own Claudio Sanchez and Zakk Cervini. Watch the "Liars Club (Acoustic)" video below:

Related Stories

Coheed and Cambria Unplug For KISS Love Gun Cover

Coheed and Cambria Get Animated For The Liars Club

News > Coheed and Cambria